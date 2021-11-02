Dubai: More than 100,000 private school students in Dubai have started sharing insights about their wellbeing and happiness in the fifth annual edition of ‘Dubai Student Wellbeing Census’.
Over 20,000 school staff will also participate in the census run by Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).
What will students share?
As “the world’s largest cross-cultural study of student wellbeing”, the census touches on topics related to relationships at school and at home, student engagement with teaching and learning, and their feelings about the future.
Dr Abdulla Al Karam, Director-General, KHDA, said: “This year represents a milestone for student wellbeing in Dubai. The fifth year of [the census] will give school leaders reliable data that will help them make changes to teaching and learning that have a meaningful impact on wellbeing.”
He added: “The fourth year of the ‘Adults@School Wellbeing Census’ will continue to give school staff the insights they need to improve their own wellbeing and the wellbeing of all adults at their school. With the help of educators and parents, we’re creating a culture that measures and defines success well beyond academic performance, and that prepares students to thrive in the world of the future.”
Previous results
Last year’s census showed students in Dubai were getting more sleep, having breakfast more regularly, and enjoying closer relationships with their teachers.
The student census is a five-year project while the adults’ survey helps school teachers and staff “better understand and improve their own wellbeing”.
Data collection for this year’s census and survey started on Monday.