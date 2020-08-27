Daiso Japan's back to school range Image Credit: Supplied

The Covid-19 outbreak has drastically changed the way people live their lives. Daiso Japan, the Japanese value retail concept, with over 40 stores in the UAE, is encouraging everyone to take all necessary precautions to stay safe, especially with establishments going back into business, and children going back to school at the end of the month.

As a part of the drive to contain the Covid-19 outbreak, Daiso Japan is currently offering hand sanitizers, gloves, masks and reusable masks for both adults and children, face shields, and refillable bottle containers that will allow customers to move around safely while adhering to the safety measures in place.

With schools reopening and the debate on whether children will opt for e-learning or going back to school, Daiso Japan offers a range of school products that will pack their days with fun, regardless of whether they stay at home or go back to school. The range includes 5-in-1 and 6-in-1 school sets, stationary and other essentials featuring popular characters such as Baby Shark, Hello Kitty, Justice League, Spiderman and many others. Daiso Japan also stocks other quirky stationery, school and office supplies that would appeal to the older segment of customers. This range includes arts and crafts supplies, organisation solutions, and innovative items, exclusive to Daiso Japan, that will definitely come in handy. Children who opt to go back to school will be in for a special treat. Daiso Japan will be offering a range of PPE items that are made especially for children, including sanitizers and masks that feature their favourite characters.

Apart from an extensive range of Japanese products, the value retail concept store also stocks on glassware, crockery, DIY products, gardening tools, gifts, novelties, cosmetics, toys, and stationery among others – all designed with the goal of providing fun and surprises for customers around every corner.

Daiso Japan advices its customers to take all necessary precautions to stay safe and healthy during these times.

Over the past three decades, every Daiso store has been adhering to the founding principles of the business: Value, Quality, Variety and Uniqueness. For information on the brand and its products, visit Daisome.com.