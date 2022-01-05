Dubai: Private schools in Dubai can move a class, grade level or the whole school to distance learning for a 48-hour period without prior approval, Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority tweeted on Wednesday night.
The update to COVID-19-related protocols was posted on KHDA's webpage for FAQs regarding precautionary measures.
Private schools in Dubai are, in general, holding in-person classes as planned; however some schools are briefly switching to distance learning.
KHDA had earlier announced changes at schools that will last two weeks, starting from January 3. Masks meanwhile continue to be mandatory for students above the age of six and all adults at school.
What changes have been made?
As a precautionary measure for two weeks (starting from January 3), all trips, events and internal gatherings – such as assemblies and performances – must be put on hold. This includes PE lessons.
Extra-curricular activities taking place at the school, either within or outside of school hours, must be put on hold.
Cafeterias and canteens must be closed.
Can students opt for distance learning?
KHDA had previously said that from October 3, 2021, all teaching and learning at Dubai private schools will be face-to-face only. After this date, students who wish to continue with distance learning must provide a medical certificate issued by Dubai Health Authority.