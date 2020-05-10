BITS Pilani Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

BITS Pilani, Dubai is the only international branch campus of the reputed Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani, India, the top ranked private technological university of India ranked globally among the top 200 universities in the QS Asia University Rankings 2020. It is granted the status of Institute of Eminence by Government of India.

BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus has also received the award for Best Technology Program from Forbes Middle East. Recently, KHDA has awarded a 4-star rating to the institute.

The Dubai campus offers bachelor's, master's and doctoral programmes in Engineering and Technology. Dedicated to the field of engineering education, BITS Pilani is one of the largest educational institution in Dubai International Academic City (DIAC).

It has achieved great prominence among the region’s educational institutions by adapting itself to the diverse milieu, use of technology and modern facilities.

Students enrolled at BITS Pilani also have a unique advantage of undergoing a seven and half month internship programme (Practice School) in companies, as a part of the programme, providing a great opportunity for them to get-hands-on experience and a real-life professional exposure, helping them in a smooth transition from the classroom environment to the professional world. The institute has linkages with more than 300 reputed industries in the UAE and India to offer internship to the students.

Salient features

1. Approved by UGC and MHRD, Government of India and Permitted by KHDA, Govt of Dubai

2. The only private university of India ranked globally among the Top 100 in QS BRICS University Rankings 2019; Top 200 in QS ASIA University Rankings- 2020

3. World-class curriculum and highly qualified and dedicated faculty

4. Degree awarded from BITS Pilani, India

5. Internship of 30 weeks offered before graduation. Collaboration with more than 300 companies to offer an internship.

6. Student visas and on-campus hostel accommodation provided

7. Campus placements offered in top global companies. More than 1,000 globally-reputed organisations have employed graduates of BITS Pilani.

8. Competitive fee structure with up to 75 per cent merit-based scholarship

Programmes Offered

• B.E.in Chemical, Civil, Computer, Mechanical, Electrical & Electronics, Electronics & Communication, Electronics & Instrumentation and Biotechnology

• M.E.in Software Systems, Design Engineering, Electrical and Microelectronics

• M.B.A. (Master of Business Administration)

• Ph.D. in Engineering and Allied Disciplines

E-Learning Infrastructure

BITS Pilani Dubai campus had a system and capability to handle e-Learning, as BITS Pilani is running technology-based degree programmes for about 20000+ students (working professionals) sponsored by big industries in India, by using high-end technology. The institute has invested a lot on several online platforms, Virtual Lab and remote lab etc.

The regular lecture classes are scheduled through different online platforms like Impartus, WebEx etc. Also, practical classes/ laboratory based classes are conducted with the online platforms Platify, Virtual Lab and Remote Lab.

Campus Infrastructure

Located in the Dubai International Academic City, the campus is spread over 650000 sq.feet, one of the largest university campuses in Dubai. It is a highly impressive campus comprising of multiple academic blocks, separate hostels for men and women, very good sports facility, more than 30 modern scientific and engineering laboratories, smart classrooms etc, BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus, is a high-tech smart centre of education.

A Cisco Telepresence Conference Room and Classroom which has the state-of-the-art high-definition video conferencing facilities comprising of large multiscreen displays and high-fidelity multichannel sound system facilitates use of knowledge, skills and instructional expertise of the faculty and professionals from other universities and industries across the globe. A Creative Lab has been set up for encouraging students to realize their innovative ideas with 24x7 working opportunity.

The Entrepreneurship Incubation Centre caters to the entrepreneurial spirits of its students which has led to the success stories of several BITS students winning business idea competitions, creating start-up companies and becoming successful entrepreneurs.

Alumni

The graduates of BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus are placed in leading organisations around the world such as Apple, Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, Siemens, DELL, Schlumberger, Emirates Airlines, Bosch, L&T and many more and are living testimony of high standards of teaching.

Several meritorious students have won scholarships for higher studies and secured admissions in universities like Stanford, Cornell, Harvard, MIT and several other reputed universities around the world. Many are successful entrepreneurs with more than 15 start-ups initiated by BITS students till date.

Professional Bodies

The institute has student chapters of international professional bodies such as IEEE, ASME, ACM, SAE, ASHRAE, DotNet and LUG etc. The IEEE Student Branch at the Campus has been recognized as the largest Student Branch of IEEE in the UAE and the ACM chapter has recently won the Excellence award.

A testimony of excellent co-curricular activities, is the creation of highly successful robotics teams IFOR and IORTA and automotive research teams Gear Shifters and Formula 6 Racing by the students, who have won laurels competing internationally.

New Admission

Admissions to BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus are currently open for the August batch. One can log onto www.bits-pilani.ac.in/dubai and get all the required information under the Admissions Link including the online application.