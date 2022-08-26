Dubai: Parents working in federal government departments in the UAE can start work late or leave work early under the ‘Back to School Policy’, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) announced on Friday.
FAHR urged the ministries and federal entities to help parents working in the federal government at the beginning of the new school year by enabling them to accompany their children to schools and nurseries, for a maximum period of three hours per day. This means they can arrive late to work in the morning, or leave early on the first day of school, for a maximum period of three hours.
As for federal government employees whose children will be going to nurseries and kindergartens, they will be allowed to report late or leave work early for a maximum of three hours in the first week of the school year in order to accompany their kids.
The authority stressed that Back to School policy gives the employee the opportunity of flexible working on other occasions and circumstances related to the school year. For example, an employee may be granted permission for a period not exceeding three hours to attend meetings of parents in their children’s schools, and another three hours to attend graduation ceremonies, and other events and activities involving children. However, this should not affect the workflow and quality of services in federal entities, and must be in line with regulations.