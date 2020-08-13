GEMS First Point School students celebrate their A level results yesterday. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A-Level results for British curriculum schools were announced on Thursday morning and UAE students have again raised the bar of academic excellence, even surpassing last year’s results despite the challenges post by the global health pandemic.

In Dubai, more than 790 pupils from 14 GEMS Education British curriculum schools completed over 2,200 A Levels. Twenty-seven per cent of students achieved an A* grade, while 62 per cent of entries attained A* to B grades and 37 per cent recorded A* to A.

Highlights include GEMS Wellington Academy — Al Khail, which recorded 49 per cent A* to A grades from their first-ever A Level cohort. In all, 19 per cent of their entries were A* grades and 76 per cent A* to B grades. GEMS First Point School — The Villa also saw strong results, with 54 per cent of students achieving an A* grade, 18 per cent of entries achieving A* and 41 per cent achieving A* to A grades.

GEMS Wellington Academy. GEMS Wellington Academy — Al Khail recorded 49 per cent A* to A grades from their first-ever A Level cohort. Image Credit: Supplied

Jodh Singh Dhesi, deputy chief education officer at GEMS Education, told Gulf News: “We are extremely proud of the performance of all our A Level students. These impressive results — in what has been a very challenging year — reflect resilience, diligence and rigour in their approach to learning.

COVID-19 impact

An A-level is required for university admission. Exams, however, were cancelled this year due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Students were then based on predicted grades given by their teachers and their marks in different subjects, plus academic performance in the past.

Dino Varkey, GEMS Education CEO, said in a statement: “This has been surely one of the most testing periods in the 60-year history of GEMS. But the incredible support of our parents coupled with the dedication and professionalism of teachers have given our hard-working pupils the best possible chance of A level success.

“We have enjoyed a fantastic record in public examinations over the years and last month’s outstanding IB results by our students continued that proud tradition of excellence thanks to the unbreakable partnership of parents, teachers and students.”