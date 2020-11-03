A view of the Dubai campus of the Royal Grammar School Guildford (RGS), one of the most prestigious independent British curriculum schools in the UK. Image Credit:

Dubai: One of the most prestigious independent British curriculum schools in the UK, the Royal Grammar School Guildford (RGS Guildford), has announced it is bringing its 500-year heritage and academic excellence to Dubai and opening its new campus in September 2021.

Established in 1509, RGS Guildford is renowned for its track record of academic excellence and innovative approach to teaching that prepares young people for life, whilst retaining its historic roots. By combining a foundation of heritage with a forward-thinking approach to teaching and learning, RGS Guildford is consistently ranked as one of the top schools in the UK at both A Level and GCSE, according a to a press release issued on Tuesday.

Each year, all of RGS Guildford’s pupils routinely secure places on the most competitive courses at leading world universities, with some 325 graduates over the last 10 years attending Oxford or Cambridge Universities. RGS Guildford’s alumni have gone on to have incredibly successful careers in all areas from business to sports, the creative arts and politics.

True to values

The Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai will share the same ethos and academic rigour of its parent school in the UK and its expansion to the UAE marks a key milestone in the school’s 500-year history.

Headmaster of RGS Guildford in the UK, Dr. Jon Cox, commented: “Dubai is a global city which is renowned for its diversity and dynamic mindset — qualities which have inspired RGS Guildford for hundreds of years. To prepare our pupils for the challenges of the 21st century, we must lead by example: staying true to our values, collaborating with others, innovating and striving always to be the very best we can be. RGS Guildford Dubai is a central part of allowing us to realise this vision.”

Co-education school

RGS Guildford Dubai will provide a co-education for boys and girls aged three to 18 and will be led by Founding Principal Craig Lamshed, who brings over 25 years of education and senior leadership experience to the UAE, including as a Principal in Dubai and also covering the British, UAE, International Baccalaureate, Australian and American curricula.

Lamshed said: “I cannot wait to welcome pupils and parents through RGS Guildford Dubai doors in 2021 to what will be a fantastic school and an amazing educational experience for our community. We have a genuine interest in our pupil relationships as we believe this is what promotes happiness and well-being in school. RGS Guildford Dubai’s stellar curriculum is entwined with the school’s core values and will provide a platform for pupils to reach their full potential, irrespective of their passion.”

School location

The new school will be located within Majid Al Futtaim’s flagship Dubai community, Tilal Al Ghaf, adjacent to Hessa Street, between Dubai Motor City and Sports City. On completion, the school will sit on an impressive 40,000 square metres, and will be able to accommodate 2,100 pupils. The light and dynamic building will include a 25-metre competition standard swimming pool and state-of-the-art classrooms and labs that will support science, art, languages, music and more.

Chief Executive Officer of Majid Al Futtaim Communities, Hawazen Esber, said: “The decision by the Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai to be part of Tilal Al Ghaf is a significant endorsement for this exciting community and we are working closely with the educational team as construction of the flagship international school progresses. We are proud to welcome the school to Dubai, establishing new benchmarks in quality education.”