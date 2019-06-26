Top spots to keep children learning, exploring and entertained all summer long

Camps in the UAE offers a range of activities for children of different ages Image Credit: Shutterstock

Art, music and theatre

Yadawei Ceramics Studio

This two-week camp in July encourages all young artists to unleash their creativity as they learn how to create fun objects with clay. The techniques of slab, coil and pinch will also be covered during the sessions followed by the concepts of decoration and non-toxic glazing.

Details 6-15 years; prices start from Dh160 for a session; Yadawei.net

Ds2dio

This dance school runs a camp featuring music, vocal, dance and acting, starting next week. This is good for children looking to enhance their performance skills and boost self-confidence.

Details 4-14 years; prices start from Dh200 (daily); Ds2diokids.com

Language

Arabic Language Centre

Improve your communicative Arabic with its unique summer programme, designed following the Maliha Wehbe method that presents the language in a fun, effective manner. The course content is tailored to the needs of students who are non-Arabic speakers.

Details 16+years; Dh1,950 for five days a week; Arabiclanguagecentre.com

British Council

This offers summer English courses for children and teenagers at its centres in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. Its summer school is about doing fun and interesting things in English. British council also offers IELTS preparation courses for 15-17 year-olds.

Details 4-17 year-olds; Britishcouncil.ae

Academic

The Study Room

The Study Room is offering a variety of lessons, camps, and workshops for children from age 4-16. Offering includes private lessons, group lessons, online tutoring, home tutoring, holiday travel packs, morning workshops, and camps. The Study Room has developed themed summer camps, incorporating their 11 KHDA approved courses.

Details Age 4-16; rates start from Dh150 per workshop; Thestudyroom.ae

Multi-activity

The British Orchard Nursery

Running from June 30 until August 29, the BON Summer Stories camp gives children the opportunity to dive into the world of adventure through Julia Donaldson’s eight popular rhyming stories. Besides inspiring storytelling, and imaginative and creative activities, children at the camp will learn to cope with unexpected challenges in the most thrilling way.

Details 1-4 years; prices start from Dh650; Britishorchardnursery.com

ESM Holiday Camps

This offers a variety of sports activities in a safe and positive environment. The programmes are designed to build confidence, friendships and skills and help improve the physical, cognitive, emotional and social skills in your child.

Details 4-12 years; holidaycamp@esm.ae; Discounts on fees are available

Bright Kids Nursery

Its Voyage into space summer programme includes a fun coding programme, Mars Expedition, and Dancing with the Stars, among others exciting activities. Kids will also enjoy dressing up for the Bright Kids Star Fleet.

Details 1-4 years; from Dh1,600; Bkn.ae

Masterminds Nursery & Kindergarten

Swimming, gymnastics, violin, Curiosity Science Lab, world languages, Glee Club and much more are on offer at this camp, looking to multiply children’s potential while offering loads of fun.

Details 18 months to 5 years; Dh1,250 per week; Masterminds.ae

Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina

Its summer camp has a range of activities, from first aid training to fun team challenges. It has aquatic activities too, such as kayaking, sea paddle boating, water polo, swimming lessons and snorkelling. At the Kids Club, children can unwind with arts and crafts, and reading time.

Details Prices start from Dh105 per day for members and hotel guests and Dh190 per day for non-members. Marriott.com