Ajman: Two women tried to escape from an apartment on the second floor of a building in Al Nuaimiya area, following which the Ajman Criminal Court has sentenced two people, aged 38 and 36, to life imprisonment and deportation thereafter.
According to court records, the two women tried to escape from the building by scaling down bedsheets tied to the balcony.
While the first woman fell to the ground, the second woman fell on the balcony on the first floor. Both were injured.
The incident woke up the owner of the apartment who called the police.
When the police reached the spot, they rescued the women and took them to hospital.
The accused were also identified and arrested.
Court records showed that the defendants had managed to lure the two women by promising them jobs at a cleaning company. The women claimed that subsequently, they locked them up in the Ajman apartment to exploit them.