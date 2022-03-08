Dubai: The Women’s Committee at Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) held several activities on Tuesday in celebration of International Women’s Day, reflecting the role and achievements of women in humanitarian, economic, political and social fields.

Mattar Al Tayer, RTA director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, honoured several outstanding female employees at the Customers Happiness Department. It was a recognition of the excellent performance of the department staff, majority of whom are females and some of them from the people of determination.

Al Tayer paid tribute to the efforts of these ladies in serving and bringing happiness to clients. He stressed RTA’s keenness to continue improving services and simplifying transactions to shorten the processing time in line with the world’s top practices. He also emphasised RTA’s efforts to transform customer services into smart services accessible 24/7.

Al Tayer said: “The UAE leadership attach special attention to women through providing what it takes to make them succeed in life. Such attention has empowered the UAE women and engaged them in building the nation and the community. As such, women became active partners in the development and prosperity of the state. In line with this policy, RTA nurtured a hospitable working environment for women and elevated them to take senior roles.”

Al Tayer honored women achievers during the event Image Credit: Supplied

Women events

Moaza Al Marri, executive director, Office of RTA director-general, chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, and Chairperson of RTA Women Committee, congratulated Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (Mother of the Nation) on this event.

Al Marri praised the efforts of Her Highness in empowering women, achieving gender balance in the UAE, and enhancing the presence of women in a variety of political, economic and social fields among others.

“Celebrating the International Women’s Day offers an opportunity to reflect on the achievement of women in a variety of socio-political and economic fields. RTA’s Women Committee is keen to empower the role of RTA’s female employees and host prominent female figures in the community to share their experience with our female staff,” said Moaza Al Marri.

She added: “RTA is committed to fostering a positive and attractive environment for working women and offering them training opportunities such that they can deliver and excel. It also seeks to instil in them the concepts of competitiveness and hone their skills in a variety of disciplines.”

Moaza Al Marri Image Credit: Supplied

Business leader

RTA’s Women Committee hosted Dr Raja Easa Saleh Al Gurg, president of the Dubai Business Women Council, Board Member of Dubai Chambers. Dr Al Gurg was ranked by Forbes magazine at the forefront of ‘50 over 50’ in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) in the 2022 list. She also topped the list of the most powerful businesswomen in 2022.

Al Gurg called on the female employees to emulate Sheikha Fatima. She also spoke about her career and passion, adding she didn’t have initially a desire to engage in business, but when she took a position in her father’s company, she had to prove her merit.