Maghanmal Pancholia went to work on his last day, says senior employee

File: Maghanmal Pancholia is a pioneer in the true sense. A legend in his lifetime, Mr. Pancholia celebrates his 90th birthday on Friday, Oct.31, 2014. Image Credit:

Dubai: Maghanmal Jethanand Pancholia, 95, one of the prominent and oldest Indians in Dubai passed away on Monday afternoon, family sources told Gulf News.

“He came to office today also. He was in the office till 1pm. This happened after he reached home,” one of his senior employees said.

Fondly known as "Maghaba", Pancholia was the first person along with a few other Indian expats to start a company that provided electricity to Dubai.

Consul General of India in Dubai, Vipul, said: “It is a big loss for the community. He was the father figure for the entire community and someone who also devoted a great deal of time for social activities. He has done great service to India and Indians and the UAE.”

Maghanmal’s family was one of the earliest Indian families to settle in Sharajh and Dubai.