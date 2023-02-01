Dubai: UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi will tell stories from space to school students on a weekly basis during his six-month mission on the International Space Station (ISS), it was revealed on Wednesday.

His videos will be beamed to schools every Thursday via a new website, top officials of Emirates Literature Foundation (ELF) and Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) said at a press conference to announce highlights of the 15th edition of Emirates Airline Festival of Literature (Emirates LitFest) that kicked off this morning.

On its Crystal Edition, ELF has partnered with MBRSC to launch “ELF in Space”, a family education programme, announced Isobel Abulhoul, CEO and trustee, Emirates Literature Foundation.

The programme will see children engage with astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi on his six-month journey at ISS. “The dynamic interactions with Sultan and other astronauts involved in the programme will serve us to stimulate, engage, excite and educate students across the UAE and region,” said Abulhoul.

Educational content from space will be aired to schools on a weekly basis under the ELF in Space initiative, said Salem Humaid Al Marri, director general of MBRSC.

“Videos that will be taken from space and then be broadcast, either live or pre-recorded and put on a weekly basis on a website. And that will then go to all schools,” he told Gulf News.

He said Al Neyadi will be talking about his life in space, his routine, the importance of reading and science etc.

“We hope that this kind of a partnership will create something valuable for the community.”

Dedicated website

Abulhoul said there will be a dedicated open space website that will be launched to stream the space sessions.

Al Neyadi, who will become the second Emirati in space after Hazzaa Al Mansoori, is scheduled to head to ISS for a six-month mission on February 26.

Al Marri said ELF will be a key partner that will support with all educational content for the space mission. “I believe this initiative will support in building a new generation of scientists, researchers, dreamers…The partnership with ELF provides a unique platform to engage, excite and educate students with the journey of astronauts.”

As future leaders and innovators, he said young learners have a crucial role to play in shaping the future of space exploration and discovery. Engaging with them through fun, interactive, and educational sessions, ELF in Space will give an opportunity to inspire and ignite their curiosity, foster creativity and equip them with the skills and knowledge necessary to tackle the challenges of tomorrow, he added.