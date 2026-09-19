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Dubai Police warn of accident on this key road

Drive carefully on this Oud Metha road; take alternative routes

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
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Dubai Police warn of accident on this key road

If you are in the Oud Metha area this evening, please take note - the roads may be a bit more congested than usual.

Dubai Police tweeted that there's been an accident on Oud Metha Street after Bu Kadra Bridge, heading towards Al Wasl Sports Club, resulting in some bottlenecks of traffic.

Authorities have urged drivers to exercise caution and use alternative routes.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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