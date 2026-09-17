Bellroy wallet review: the slim wallet worth the money

A wallet is an easy gift to get wrong, particularly when the recipient already carries a familiar leather bifold. The Bellroy Note Sleeve makes a convincing case for an upgrade because it keeps the familiar format while removing much of the unnecessary bulk. Our verdict is that it is worth considering if you want real leather, room for cash and several cards without returning to an overstuffed traditional wallet. Its clever card storage is the main attraction.

Key facts

Best for: Anyone who wants a slim leather bifold without giving up cash storage Bottom line: A refined everyday wallet that balances a relatively slim shape with useful card organisation and makes an easy, practical gift.

What you get

Leather is central to the appeal. Bellroy says its current wallet range uses leather sourced from gold rated Leather Working Group tanneries. Its designs deliberately reduce the number of leather layers to control bulk.

There is also space for banknotes, so this is not a cardholder masquerading as a full wallet. That matters for UAE residents who still want somewhere sensible for cash rather than folding notes into a minimalist card sleeve.

Open it and there are three quick access card slots for the cards you reach for regularly. Another section stores less frequently used cards together and uses a pull tab to bring them into reach. Pack Hacker found this arrangement straightforward to use and reported that the wallet remained slim with nine cards loaded.

The Note Sleeve is Bellroy's compact take on the traditional leather bifold. Instead of filling the interior with multiple layered card pockets, its layout separates frequently used cards from those that can sit together in a secondary compartment. Bellroy recommends the wallet for 4 to 11 cards.

How it performs

The Note Sleeve's strongest argument is not that it is the absolute thinnest wallet available. Bellroy itself explicitly says its wallets are not designed to chase that title at the expense of useful storage. Instead, the design tries to remove bulk while retaining the things that make a conventional wallet practical.

That approach makes sense for everyday use. Three cards can remain immediately accessible, while secondary cards sit behind them rather than requiring their own individual leather pockets. The pull tab helps solve one of the common annoyances of compact wallets, where reducing size can make cards harder to extract.

Independent testing from Pack Hacker supports the slimness claim. Its reviewers loaded the Note Sleeve with nine cards and reported that it remained slim. That distinction matters. Anyone carrying close to the maximum number of cards should expect a fuller wallet than someone carrying five or six.

For UAE use, leather also has a practical handling consideration. High temperatures mean a wallet may spend plenty of time moving between air conditioned interiors and hot outdoor conditions. Keeping leather away from prolonged direct heat and unnecessary moisture is sensible care rather than a reason to avoid it.