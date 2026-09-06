What actually makes a good travel wallet?

RFID blocking can be a useful extra feature in a travel wallet, particularly for travellers who appreciate an added layer of privacy and peace of mind. The shielding material is designed to prevent contactless cards from communicating with nearby RFID or NFC readers while they remain inside the wallet. Modern payment cards already use short range communication and built in security measures, so RFID protection is best viewed as an additional safeguard rather than the wallet’s only security feature. Combined with a slim profile, durable construction and organised compartments for cards, cash and travel documents, it can contribute to a practical wallet that keeps everyday essentials together and comfortable to carry.