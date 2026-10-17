Traveller lauds UAE safety after Dubai Police recover lost handbag
Dubai: Dubai Police returned a traveller’s lost handbag, along with all its contents, after keeping it safely until she returned to the emirate, prompting her to praise the UAE’s safety standards and the professionalism of its police force.
The handbag, which contained cash, a smartphone and several valuable personal belongings, was recovered by the General Department of Airport Security at Dubai Airports. Police completed the necessary search, follow-up and verification procedures before contacting the woman, who had already left the country.
Expert Brigadier Hamed Al Hashemi, Director of the General Department of Airport Security, said the traveller had accidentally left her handbag at Dubai Airport shortly before departing the UAE.
“The bag contained her smartphone, cash and other valuable belongings. She immediately contacted the relevant authorities at Dubai Airport to report it missing, and we began the necessary search, follow-up and verification procedures,” Al Hashemi said.
After locating and securing the handbag in accordance with established procedures, Dubai Police contacted the traveller to inform her that it had been found.
Police offered to send the bag to the country she had travelled to or keep it securely until she returned to Dubai. The woman chose to collect it upon her return.
“When she came back, the bag was handed over to her with all of its contents,” Al Hashemi said.
Al Hashemi said Dubai Police remained committed to strengthening travellers’ sense of safety and security at the emirate’s airports while providing security and humanitarian services to passengers from around the world.
He said such efforts reflected Dubai’s international standing and demonstrated the values of honesty, responsibility and prompt response that underpin Dubai Police operations.
Following the incident, the traveller took to social media to express her gratitude to the UAE, Dubai Police and the officers who helped recover her belongings.
She praised the high level of safety she experienced, as well as the professionalism and conduct of the police personnel involved.
The experience, she said, reinforced her confidence in the UAE’s safety and security standards and the care taken to protect the belongings of residents and visitors.