Dubai: Ananke, a Dubai-based digital platform empowering women through awareness, advocacy and education, has been nominated for the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) awards, to be held in Geneva, Switzerland, in April.
WSIS is an initiative to ensure the good of the internet, while Ananke strives to enable women’s empowerment through equal participation in the digital revolution.
“We are extremely grateful to have been recognised for the work we do empowering women globally,” said Ananke editor-at-large Melanie Bublyk.
“Most important to my work is the ability to give all women a voice and utilising digital technology to promote sustainable development, peace and fostering good working relations transnationally.”
Voting continues until February 10 and is open to the public.