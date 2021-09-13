Women leaders will participate in executive sessions by Dubai Women Establishment and Singularity University. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: Female leaders across various fields in the public and private sectors in Dubai will later this month take part in a two-day initiative that promotes national human resources as the primary future agent of growth in the UAE.

The initiative comes under executive sessions for women leaders organised by the Dubai Women Establishment (DWE) in cooperation with Singularity University, a global learning and innovation community.

The sessions will tap into the potential of human performance and how technology can enhance skills and raise productivity, the organisers said in a press release on Monday.

Virtual sessions

It will be organised under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, president of the UAE Gender Balance Council, president of Dubai Women Establishment and wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

The initiative includes two virtual sessions to be held on September 21 and 28 where 40 leaders across various fields in the public and private sectors will be participating.

The topics were constructed with Singularity University and aligns with government visions in promoting national human resources as the primary future agent of growth in the UAE.

Post-COVID renaissance

The first session titled ‘Igniting a Post COVID Renaissance: Women’s Human Potential in the New Age’ will take place on September 21. The second session titled ‘Moonshot thinking and creating resilience to find abundance during disruption’ will be held on September 28.

Shamsa Saleh Shamsa Saleh, CEO of DWE, said the programme is a result of the establishment’s vision to pioneer distinction amongst working women, champion women in driving the socio-economic future of the country, as well as increase the number of Emirati women joining the workforce as directed by Sheikha Manal and her efforts to support women in various fields.

Women’s interests

Saleh added: “The executive sessions, which are part of DWE’s strategic priorities, will help to create tailored and interactive programmes in cooperation with the best international universities in executive education for women. These sessions will help foster a creative work environment and increase productivity among women in different fields, as well as highlight the cooperation between the UAE‘s institutions to advance women’s interests across all areas. These initiatives reflect women’s ambitions for progress and will ensure the continuity of their success within the framework of the UAE’s ‘Projects of the 50’.”

Sultana Saif Sultana Saif, corporate director of Development and Research at DWE, said: “Both sessions aim to benefit participants by redefining human performance and innovative thinking, two themes that embody the objectives of the Dubai 10X initiative. The initiative supports Dubai’s vision as a city of the future through mechanisms that contribute to the city’s sustainability efforts and takes into account the requirements of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, AI and innovative technologies.”