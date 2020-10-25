Thousands took part in Dubai Run 30x30 held last year. The year, the run will be held on November 27 across the city. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News/archive

Dubai: The whole city of Dubai will turn into a running track and raise funds to support uninterrupted education of COVID-19 hit students in the UAE on November 27, it was revealed on Sunday.

The Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) announced that it is bringing the biggest citywide fun run to residents and visitors with the latest edition of Dubai Run. On 27 November, the entire city will become a personalised running track for all ages, abilities and fitness levels; giving everyone exciting new reasons to join the flagship fitness movement launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, the organisers announcement.

Supporting COVID-hit students

Celebrating the city’s resilient spirit, Dubai Run has partnered with Dubai Cares to support students whose lives have been disrupted by this year’s challenges. While the event remains free-to-enter, participants are invited to support “Education Uninterrupted”, a nationwide fundraising campaign that tackles the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the education of children and youth in the UAE.

DFC said it is committed to creating a safe environment for one and all to be physically active. Public health and safety will remain paramount throughout the programme, with individuals advised to ensure all runs strictly follow preventative regulations as issued by the Dubai government, including social distancing.

Everyone from young adults, teenagers, families, older residents and people of determination are invited to celebrate their new personal best with the Dubai Run — be it the first, fastest or farthest stretch. Registration is now open on the website of the Dubai Run presented by Mai Dubai, in association with Fitbit and Cigna.

Participants can run, jog or walk along their preferred route, distance, location and starting time with your friends and family, and have fun. “From Jebel Ali to Jumeirah; Downtown to Dubai Creek — the track is yours to choose in any community or neighbourhood,” said the organisers.

Training programmes

To help first-time and routine runners put their best foot forward for the Dubai Run, DFC is launching six 28-day training programmes that have been specially curated by some of the region’s leading professional coaches and athletes.

Coaches include Manal Rostom, Tania Lolla Kaddoura, Abdullah bin Hajjar, Luke Mathews, Lee Ryan and Luke Gaffney. The training programmes will be available on the Dubai Run website and will provide expert support and mentoring to get you ready to run Dubai. The programmes feature a variety of step-by-step fitness guides for all levels — regardless of whether you are looking to kick-start your running journey with a 2km course, master a 5km run or take on a 10km challenge.

Most popular event

Saeed Hareb, General Secretary of Dubai Sports Council, commented: “Inspired by the vision of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of fhe Executive Council of Dubai, Dubai Fitness Challenge has become one of the most anticipated events on the city’s calendar.”

“It is a true testament to Dubai’s ever-growing dedication to physical and mental well-being, pioneering innovative, unique and diverse fitness programmes to inspire a community that is happy and healthy, and among the most physically-active in the world. The Dubai Run 2020 marks another milestone in achieving this ambition, calling upon all citizens, residents and visitors to unite in spirit and boost their collective physical activity.”

Community spirit

Inviting the city to get into their stride, Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) said DFC saw a spectacular display of community spirit and enthusiasm last year as the city’s main artery, Sheikh Zayed Road, was taken over by more than 70,000 runners.