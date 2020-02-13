The world finals of GIRLGAMER festival will be held in Dubai Image Credit:

Dubai: Dubai will welcome the world’s largest private toy company MGA Entertainment (MGAE) to the highly anticipated GIRLGAMER eSports Festival World Finals, at Meydan Grandstand, from February 19 to 22, 2020.

Festival organisers, Galaxy Racer eSports, has announced an exciting collaboration with MGAE, which will see the global toy giant host various fun-filled events, play areas and product activations for its hugely popular toy lines, ‘L. O. L Surprise’ (featuring B.B. Cosplay) and ‘Little Tikes’, featuring its newest line of ‘Little Baby Bum’ products, and the launch of its brand-new line of toys called ‘Na! Na! Na! Surprise™’.

According to a press release by Dubai Media Office, “Fans of ‘L.O.L. Surprise!’ in the Middle East will have the opportunity to be a part of the brand’s exclusive event, which will feature fashion shows, B.B. Cosplay, live entertainment, a pop-up store, and much more at GIRLGAMER.

The global toy giant will also host the ‘Little Tikes Play Date’ at the GIRLGAMER Esports Festival World Finals. An iconic toy brand, ‘Little Tikes’ makes toys that gets kids of all ages to play big! The GIRLGAMER ‘Little Tikes® Play Date’ will be made all the more special thanks to ‘Little Tikes’ newest collaboration with ‘Little Baby Bum’, the biggest nursery rhymes channel in the world, with over 22 billion YouTube views and a global family fan base of more than 24 million subscribers. The ‘Little Tikes’ and ’Little Baby Bum’ products will debut at the GIRLGAMER eSports Festival World Finals.

MGAEalso revealed it will be unveiling its brand-new ‘Na! Na! Na! Surprise’ line of toys for the very first time in the Middle East, at the GIRLGAMER eSports Festival World Finals in Dubai. ‘Na! Na! Na! Surprise’ is the latest collectable craze from MGAE. The new 2-in-1 surprise starts with a fun confetti-popping experience that reveals a soft pom purse, which contains the first-ever soft-articulated fashion dolls and accessories.

Isaac Larian, Founder and CEO Of MGA Entertainment, said, “Dubai is always at the forefront of innovation in the world. As a global toy company, MGA Entertainment continually looks for new ways of engaging with our fans! This is the first-ever appearance at an event in Middle East, and we’re excited to participate in the GIRLGAMER eSports Festival World Finals in Dubai.”

The Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO) is supporting the GIRLGAMER Esports Festival World Finals as part of its strategy to drive the development of the region’s esports industry and establish Dubai as a regional and global hub for competitive esports events under the umbrella of its Dubai 10X Media Project.

Abdulla Al Mansouri, Team Leader of the Government of Dubai Media Office’s Dubai 10X Media said: “As part of our efforts to transform Dubai into a global platform for esports and Gaming, we seek to build an industry ecosystem that brings together diverse players. The participation of one of the world’s largest toy manufacturers in the GIRLGAMER eSports Festival World Finals supports the development of this ecosystem.”