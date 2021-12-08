The AccessAbilities Expo is expected to attract more than 10,000 specialised visitors from across the world to Dubai. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai will host the fourth edition of AccessAbilities Expo, as part of the distinguished efforts by the government and private organisations to empower People of Determination and enable them to contribute towards shaping the future of the UAE over the next 50 years.

Under the patronage of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates airline and Group, the AccessAbilities Expo, the largest of its kind in the Middle East, North Africa and the Indian subcontinent, will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) between November 15 and 17, 2022, with a strong participation from local and international government agencies, organisations, health-care and rehabilitation centres for people of determination.

Access to opportunities

Sheikh Ahmed underlined how the UAE has been moving forward on the path of building an inclusive society for people of determination and their families, within the framework of the National Policy set by the government to ensure they have access to opportunities, experiences and distinctive lifestyles available to anyone else in the country.

“The UAE aims to be a global leader in providing the highest quality of life and happiness to all those who reside on its land. The Expo will help us fulfil our commitment to People of Determination by bringing in the latest technologies, services and initiatives available for them all over the world. The public and private sectors will be able to use this event to meet and cooperate with international counterparts, create a common platform and thus build a sustainable future that meets the aspirations of the people of determination,” he said.

This edition comes after the resounding success it achieved in the previous editions and Nadd Al Shiba Public Relations and Event Management, the organisers of the Expo, expects the number of companies and centres participating in the exhibition to exceed 250 exhibitors from 60 countries.

The event is expected to attract more than 10,000 specialised visitors from across the world and several events and activities specialising in rehabilitation, sports, arts and health will be organised alongside the exhibition.

All under one roof

Daniyal Qureshi, the exhibition director, said: “We are grateful for the exceptional interest we have received from international government agencies, companies and rehabilitation centres to participate in the next AccessAbilities Expo.”