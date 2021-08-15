Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, chairs meeting of Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai. Image Credit: Twitter/Dubai Media Office

Dubai: Dubai is developing a new 100-day action plan to enhance the employment of Emiratis in the private sector, it was announced on Sunday.

Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday directed the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai to develop a the action plan during a meeting of the council, which he chaired.

Sheikh Maktoum said the Dubai Government, guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, places the highest priority on raising the employment prospects of Emiratis.

Linking sectors

The 100-day action plan will outline measures to forge a wide range of partnerships with companies, organisations and free zone entities to advance the job prospects of UAE nationals in the private sector. It will also include strategies to coordinate with the education sector to link learning outcomes to job market requirements. The plan will also feature career guidance programmes for students in future-oriented sectors, in alignment with country’s long-term strategies.

‘People are our true wealth’

During the meeting, held at the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sheikh Maktoum said: “The UAE’s people are its true wealth and their capabilities are the driving force of its development journey. The country’s leadership has always sought to explore forward-thinking policies and legislations that can help accelerate employment of Emiratis and harness the competencies of the national talent pool. We are committed to equipping Emiratis with the knowledge and specialised skills needed to thrive in the job market of the future, in close partnership with the private sector.”

New policies on the table

Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, chairman of the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai, said the council is engaging closely with the private sector, free zones and the education sector to develop plans to advance the employment prospects of UAE nationals. “We will be proposing new legislations, policies and initiatives to raise employment opportunities for Emiratis across sectors and align their skills with the requirements of the labour market,” he added.