“We have immediately begun implementing the directives of [Shaikh Hamdan] to set up 50 squares and playgrounds for children, which will be completed by the end of 2019 and will be distributed in various areas including the residential areas in Deira, Bur Dubai, Nad Al Sheba, Lehbab and Hatta City,” said Dawoud Al Hajri, director-general of Dubai Municipality.

“His Highness has directed us to take into consideration all that is making the visitors of these squares and playgrounds happy, which are considered the most important elements of the infrastructure in the emirate in order to allow them to practise their hobbies. The squares and playgrounds will include the basic facilities as well as the different requirements for their visitors and it will be ensured that they are close to their homes and sustainability elements are available there.”