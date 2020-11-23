Social survey reveals more than 95 per cent Emiratis and expats view emirate as the best

Dubai: More than 95 per cent of Emiratis and expatriates view Dubai as the best place to live in, according to a survey.

The sixth social survey, which was conducted by the Community Development Authority in partnership with Dubai Statistics Centre, also revealed that Dubai topped all the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) countries in population satisfaction with a rating of 8.4 on a ten-point scale, followed by Finland with 7.6, Switzerland with 7.5 and the Netherlands with 7.4.

Family cohesion

The social cohesion index has risen by 25 per cent, from 0.69 in 2011 to 0.86 in 2019 on a 0-to-1 rating scale. The survey showed that 97 per cent of the population respects the rest of the emirate’s population of various backgrounds. Almost 94 per cent of the emirate’s population agrees to be neighbours to residents from various cultural, ethnic and religious backgrounds, as well as to people of determination or those from different social classes.

The survey demonstrated that 97 per cent of the emirate’s total population respects other residents.

Safety index

Percentage of Emiratis who feel safe at night in Dubai’s residential areas have risen from 89.4 per cent to 91.9 per cent, while for expatriate residents, it increased from 96.3 per cent to 97.7 per cent during the years from 2015 to 2019. The percentage of expatriates who feel protected and safe in Dubai jumped from 96.7 per cent to 99 per cent; and from 86 per cent to 97.4 per cent among Emiratis, between 2011 and 2019.

The survey also shows that 91 per cent of Dubai residents are ready to establish and maintain social relations with people of determination. An 88 per cent of residents are willing to have social ties with people who do not speak their language and belong to different nationalities, while 87 per cent said they were comfortable with people from other religions and beliefs.

The survey also revealed a 63 per cent increase in the percentage of Emirati volunteers between 2013 and 2019.