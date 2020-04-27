Six outlets in Dubai’s malls were also fined for opening their changing rooms

Dubai Economy closed down 26 shops and warned 234 for not following market guidelines. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Dubai Economy has closed down 26 shops, issued warnings to 234, and fined 14 retailers for not following the guidelines related to the partial opening of shops in Dubai.

On Monday, the Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection (CCCP) sector in Dubai Economy said that all traders have to comply with coronavirus COVID-19 precautionary measures, such as the use of face masks and gloves, and the implementation of social distancing.

The department explained the shops that were either fined or ordered to close down were involved in various goods and services related to furniture, general trading, electronics, document clearing, technical services, tailoring, mobile phones, meat, plastic bags, textiles, car rental, electronics, car spare parts, sweets, and groceries.

A further eight shopping malls in Deira and Bur Dubai were inspected, out of which 84 outlets in those malls were warned for not installing stickers for social distancing and for not adhering to other precautionary measures. In addition, six shops were also fined for opening their changing rooms to customers and conducting promotions.

The inspections started with the market opening time in the morning and lasted till the markets closed. Dubai Economy directed traders not to conduct commercial activities from 10pm to 6am during the National Disinfection Programme unless exempted, and to follow all the guidelines issued by the concerned authorities.