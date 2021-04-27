Dubai: A charitable cancer hospital named after the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid will be established in Dubai.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the establishment of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Cancer Hospital.
The facility, covering an area of 50,000 square meters, will include 250 beds. The hospital will receive 30,000 patients annually.
“Today, we announce the establishment of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Hospital dedicated to providing treatment and healthcare to cancer patients. It is a charitable humanitarian hospital offering its health services to all. The 250-bed hospital will be built on 50,000 square metre. May Allah bestow his mercy upon Abu Rashid and place him in Paradise,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.