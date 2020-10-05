Get up close to nature with 3,000 animals in the 119-hectare wildlife reserve in Dubai

Dubai: The animals are back. Dubai Safari Park has reopened its doors to the public on Monday, with a wide range of interactive, educational and entertainment experiences for visitors of all ages.

People can avail of the Safari Journey, complete with a private guide and driver who will bring the wonders of Dubai Safari Park to life interactively. VIP interaction, special access to shows and ambassador animals in private vehicles make up the experience, Dubai Safari said in a statement sent to Gulf News. Dubai Safari was opened after 28 months after it was closed for upgrade work in May 2018.

There is also a simplified hop-on hop-off bus service that will take visitors to each area of the park, including the Asian, African, and Arabian Villages, and along the banks of the Wadi river that stretches the entire length of the safari. Visitors can experience a world of adventure as they get up close to a host of animals, including some of Africa’s most stunning wildlife such as lions, rhinoceros, elephants, and giraffes.

Home to 3,000 animals, the 119-hectare wildlife reserve also has new residents, including African elephants and giraffes. There are also several unique new experiences, such as the Safari Journey.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “The Dubai Safari Park contributes to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make the emirate the world’s most preferred lifestyle, leisure and tourist destination. Dubai Municipality continues to introduce new initiatives to support His Highness’s objective of creating a happiness-centred model of development.”

Staff will also be involved in a range of welfare, behaviour, and veterinary research programmes. Through Dubai Safari Park, Dubai Municipality aims to boost conservation and breeding projects for endangered local species. “The physiological and psychological well-being of the animals at Dubai Safari Park is of the upmost importance and the park is committed to creating an environment where the animals in its care can thrive,” Dubai Municipality underlined.

Dubai Safari Park is located in Al Warqa 5 on Al Aweer Road. It is open daily from 9am to 5om but online reservation is required for entry. For more information about the park and its animals, please visit the website: www.dubaisafari.ae.

First opened on December 12, 2017, Dubai Safari Park is home to around 3,000 animals, with 84 species of mammals — including 15 different carnivores and 18 primates — 60 types of reptiles, 115 kinds of birds plus amphibians and invertebrates, all living on the 119-hectare site.

In 2019, as part of the park’s rebranding strategy, Dubai Municipality has put more emphasis on visitor experience with educational projects promoting animal welfare and conservation. Visitors can explore the free-roaming areas and experience attractions such as the Safari Journey, Kids Farm, and VIP Treks. The park also has food and beverage kiosks as well as higher-end restaurants.

General Admission — Dh50 for adults; Dh20 for children