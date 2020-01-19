Dubai Public Prosecution Image Credit:

Dubai: Dubai Public Prosecution on Sunday held a strategic meeting with all prosecutors and directors of departments to gather innovative ideas to develop its judicial and institutional systems.

The meeting came a day after Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, announced the results of the Customer happiness Index, in which Public Prosecution was placed at the bottom with a score of 77.8 per cent.

Dubai’s attorney-general Essam Eisa Al Humaidan said the results of the Customer Happiness Index reflect the level of transparency of the Dubai Government’s work.

Dubai’s attorney-general Essam Eisa Al Humaidan

The recent results motivate us to intensify our efforts and do more in order to improve the level of services in prosecution and to stand up to the customer’s expectations. We will only accept being within the first ranks. - Dubai’s attorney-general Essam Eisa Al Humaidan

“Dubai Government led by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, will only accept first places. From this standpoint, we held a strategic leadership meeting with all prosecutors and directors of departments to provide qualitative and distinguished ideas to develop work and find ways to implement those ideas in a manner which positively impacts the course of work and the level of customers’ happiness,” Al Humaidan said in a statement.

“The recent results motivate us to intensify our efforts and do more in order to improve the level of services in prosecution and to stand up to the customer’s expectations. We will only accept being within the first ranks,” he added.

Development plans

Shaikh Hamdan called on entities that failed to achieve satisfactory results to find necessary solutions, saying: “The average result of the Customer Happiness Index is 85.2 per cent, and our end goal is to reach 100 per cent. All entities that received a lower-than-average evaluation should formulate development plans that depend on taking customer feedback into consideration and keep pace with their aspirations to upgrade their customer service system immediately after receiving performance reports. They must take into account the strategic goals set by our wise leadership to enhance the UAE’s competitiveness reputation. The development plans should be submitted to the Dubai Government Excellence Programme.”

Saturday’s announcement follows the earlier September 15, 2019, decision by Shaikh Hamdan that the performance of Dubai government entities’ customer service or happiness centres would be revealed at the start of every year.