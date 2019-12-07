Dubai: Major General Mohamad Ahmad Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (DGRFA Dubai) revealed that a total of 808,025 passengers passed through Dubai’s land, sea and air ports during the Martyrs’ Day and the 48th UAE National Day holiday between November 29 and December 3. A total of 709,992 passengers passed through Dubai Airports, while 78,165 passengers used the land ports, and 19,868 passengers crossed the sea ports. Al Marri pointed out that Dubai International Airports received 334,241 passengers in just five days.