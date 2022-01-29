Dubai: The Dubai Police maritime rescue patrols recently rescued a family from a Gulf country after their yacht broke down due to a technical glitch near Palm Jumeirah.
The swift response, despite the strong sea currents and high waves, to the family’s distress call contributed to preventing the yacht from drifting and colliding into the rock breaker, police said.
Colonel Dr Hassan Suhail Al Suwaidi, Director of Ports Police Station, said the Command-and-Control Centre at Dubai Police received a distress call from the family whose yacht broke down in the middle of the sea. “The station, which has nine marine points across Dubai, immediately responded to the call and handled the situation with extreme finesse and professionalism,” he added.
Col Al Suwaidi said the maritime rescue patrols were immediately dispatched to the yacht’s coordinate. The yacht was being hit by high waves and strong currents, endangering the family’s lives, police said.
“Our teams transferred the family to a rescue boat and provided them with life jackets before they were transferred to safety ashore. We then towed the broken-down yacht out of the sea and onto the port,” he added.
‘Sail Safely’
Dubai Police urged owners of boats, ships and yachts to take advantage of the ‘Sail Safely’ service through the smart app of Dubai Police. The service tracks sea journeys, alerts users about delays during a sea trip, identifies hazards, sends distress messages directly to Dubai Police and helps with rapid emergency responses.
The service also provides users with free and easy access interactive marine maps. It also allows users to categorise the emergency: drowning, collision, shortage of fuel, or boat malfunction.
The marine service ensures the jurisdiction area of the Ports Police Station is completely covered. Virtually all (99 per cent) of the received emergency calls were within the scope of ‘Sail Safely’ coverage – an area of seven nautical miles in depth and 70 nautical miles along Dubai coasts.