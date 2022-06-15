Dubai: The UAE’s legal position on gambling and its adverse effects on society were highlighted by Dubai Police officials during a security awareness community workshop at the Dubai Police Officer’s Club in Dubai recently.

The workshop was organised by Dubai Police, in cooperation with the Consulate-General of the People’s Republic of China in Dubai and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC).

The event was attended by Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jalaf, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation (CID) at Dubai Police, Li Xuhang, Consul General of China in Dubai and Fathiya Al Bastaki, a representative from the MOFAIC.

Major Dr Saud al-Khalidi from the Organised Crime Department and Captain Ahmed Al Zarouni from the Crime Prevention Department, said whoever gambles shall be punished by detention for a maximum period of two years or by a fine not exceeding Dh20,000. Also, imprisonment or a fine shall be imposed if the crime occurs in a public place, a place open to the public, or in a place or house prepared for gambling, according to Articles 414 and 415 of the Federal Law No. (3) of 1987 Promulgating the Penal Code.

Moreover, punishment by imprisonment for a maximum period of 10 years shall be imposed upon anyone who opens or runs a place for gambling and prepares such a place for the admission of people, as well as anyone who organises any game of gambling in a public place or any place or house prepared for such a purpose.

The workshop also addressed several other issues.

Cryptocurrency-related crimes

Professor Tariq Al-Zubair, an expert from the Anti-Money Laundering Crimes Department, explained cryptocurrency-related crimes and raised awareness about penalties for illegal circulation of cryptocurrency as per the Federal Decree No. 20 of 2018 on Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism.

Aisha Al Mulla offered an explanation of the communication channels with Dubai Police via the emergency hotline 999 and the number 901 for non-emergency cases. In addition, Smart Police Station (SPS) services which 24/7 service without human intervention in seven languages were also detailed.

Al Mulla delivered a brief about the “Police Eye” service that aims to encourage community members to maintain security, reduce crime and report illegal activities and abuses. Furthermore, she explained that the e-crime platform is available to all members of society to report cybercrimes and other suspicious cyberspace activities.

Al Mulla concluded with an explanation about the ‘Home Security’ service, which links security cameras and motion sensors placed in homes with the force’s control room, allowing officers to take swift action when intruders strike. Residents can simply sign up to a Dubai Police app to notify officers when they will be away for prolonged periods so their homes can be monitored.

At the end of the workshop, Brig. Al Jallaf and Li Xuhang exchanged commemorative shields and pictures.