Inclusivity

Lt. Gen. Al Marri attributed this achievement to the force’s unwavering dedication to inclusivity.

This commitment, he explains, aligns with the objectives of sustainable development, the national policy for empowering people with determination, Dubai’s strategy of “My Community - A City for Everyone”, and the Dubai Police strategy aimed at enhancing the quality of life and well-being of this segment of society.

He also underscored that the award stands as a proud testament to the unwavering commitment of the force to consistently improve and adopt the best global practices, experiences, and advanced technologies.

“This commitment aims to achieve pioneering leadership and comprehensive integration for individuals with determination, aligning with the remarkable advancements witnessed throughout the country in various sectors. Moreover, it reinforces Dubai Police’s dedication to being a friendly and supportive entity for individuals of determination as an integral part of its social responsibility,” he said.

Accessibility

Mohammed Al Emadi, Director-General of the Dubai Autism Centre, expressed gratitude to Dubai Police for ensuring accessible services for individuals with autism at stations.

He commended their dedication to equality, aligning with the leadership’s vision to make Dubai a friendly city for people of determination.

Al Barsha and Al Muraqqabat police stations received the Autism-Friendly Certificate for creating a safe environment.

Al Emadi emphasised that Dubai Autism Centre, through its Autism-Friendly Environment programme, continues its pursuit of the wise leadership’s vision to create a safe and inclusive environment for individuals of determination through carefully planned and strategised approaches that align with the highest global and local standards and practices.

He also reaffirmed the centre’s dedication to serving the developmental objectives of the emirate and helping the entire community understand and embrace individuals with autism.

Sensory rooms in police stations

In turn, Major Abdullah Hamad Al Shamsi, Chairman of Dubai Police’s People of Determination Empowerment Council, emphasised that the establishment of sensory rooms in police stations is a clear demonstration of the council’s unwavering dedication to creating inclusive facilities and buildings in accordance with the Dubai Universal Design Code.

A sensory room is a specially designed room which combines a range of stimuli to help individuals develop and engage their senses.

He stated: “This pioneering initiative provides vital support to individuals with autism and underscores the importance of offering a protective and stimulating environment.”

Al Shamsi further highlighted these sensory rooms’ significant role in fostering social interaction, enhancing communication skills, and providing a safe space.”

Partnerships

Al Shamsi reaffirmed the Council’s commitment to fostering strong partnerships with relevant entities involved in supporting individuals with determination.

He stated: “This collaboration aims to facilitate the exchange of experiences and knowledge, aligning with the UAE’s vision of leading in providing care and attention to this crucial segment of society.”

Al Shamsi further explained that the cooperation with Dubai Autism Centre is part of a collective endeavour and objective of establishing a sustainable and comprehensive system that encompasses the fundamental principles, standards, requirements, and evaluation criteria for effectively serving individuals with autism.

Al Shamsi also stated that Dubai Police has established two sensory rooms at Al Muraqqabat and Al Barsha police stations.

“These rooms have been fully equipped to cater to the specific requirements and needs of individuals with autism.

“Furthermore, there is a comprehensive plan in progress to evaluate the needs of other police stations for sensory rooms in order to enhance institutional services, improve facility readiness, and ensure that individuals with autism have equal access to the services they require across different sectors without any form of discrimination,” he concluded.

