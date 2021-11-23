Dubai: Two new supercars of Audi’s R8 Coupe, have steered their way into Dubai Police’s luxury patrols.
The fast sports cars were inducted in a ceremony by Brigadier Jamal Al Jallaf, Director of Criminal Investigation Department at Dubai Police, together with Kunjithapatham Rajaram, CEO of Al Nabooda Automobiles and other officials.
The V10 engine of the Audi R8 Coupé V10 RWD sits behind the passenger space. The 5.2-litre heart of the car delivers 540 horsepower and has a maximum torque of 540 Newton metres. The acceleration from 0 to 100km/h is just 3.7 seconds, and the top speed is 320km/h.
Another feather in the cap
Brig Al Jallaf said the force is always keen on promoting safety and security of the city, as well as maintaining its position as one of the world’s safest destinations. He commended their partnership with Al Nabooda Automobiles and praised their continuous efforts towards supporting the Dubai Police in achieving its strategic goals of ensuring the highest level of safety and happiness among society members.
Rajaram said: “We are delighted and proud of our long-standing partnership with the Dubai Police General Command, which started in 2014. Al Nabooda Automobiles is committed to providing Dubai Police with the sportiest Audi models in support of their tremendous efforts in maintaining the safety and security of society and individuals.”