Dubai: Dubai Police, represented by Naif Police Station, has honoured volunteers from the public who participated in the station’s community initiatives during Ramadan.
At a ceremony held at the police station, Colonel Omar Ashour, Deputy Director of Naif Police Station, praised the outstanding role of the volunteers in ensuring the success of the initiatives undertaken by Naif Police Station and contributing to the achievement of desired goals.
The official said Dubai Police is out to instil the concept of social responsibility and has established an integrated system and platform dedicated to volunteerism in community initiatives.
“This is in recognition of the positive impact that volunteering has on individuals, families and society as a whole. We hope that the volunteers will continue to excel and work within a framework that reflects the inclusive role of Dubai Police in the community,” he said.
Colonel Omar Ashour honoured the volunteers and presented them with certificates of appreciation. He also presented ‘Esaad’ cards to five distinguished volunteers in recognition of their exceptional efforts in voluntary work and as a motivation for all those involved in supporting and promoting volunteerism.