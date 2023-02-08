Dubai: Believing community policing is key to safer and happier citizens, Dubai Police organised a successful public meeting today in Hatta to hear the opinions and feedback from Hatta’s citizens and residents.

Held at Hatta Hall, the public meeting provided a platform for citizens and residents of Hatta to engage with Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and his assistants, along with senior officers of Dubai Police, directly and transparently.

During the meeting Image Credit: Supplied

During the public meeting, Lt Gen Al Marri said the public meeting is part of the ‘Dubai Police Leaders At Your Service’ initiative that seeks to enhance communication with the emirate’s citizens and residents and listen to their views and suggestions to achieve the force’s objective of sustaining the sense of security, safety, and happiness among members of society.

“Through constant engagement and feedback, Dubai Police will continue to improve and provide innovative solutions that benefit the community,” Lt Gen Al Marri said.

Police officials announced a series of community initiatives during the gathering Image Credit: Supplied

Road safety

During the public meeting, Lt Gen Al Marri stressed the significance of involving families in reducing traffic incidents involving youths driving cars and motorcycles recklessly. He emphasised the dangers associated with illegally modified vehicles and urged parents to play a more active role in ensuring their children’s safety on the roads.

The meeting was held at Hatta Hall Image Credit: Supplied

Meanwhile, the Director of the General Department for Traffic, Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, said Dubai Police had increased their traffic patrols in popular tourist areas of Hatta to monitor and maintain traffic discipline.

“We are committed to ensuring the safety of all road users, particularly tourists and visitors. With the increasing number of tourists in the region of Hatta, the police are taking proactive measures to ensure that traffic is managed efficiently and effectively,” he said.

Smart services

Colonel Mubarak Al Ketbi, director of the Hatta Police Station, said they constantly work towards ensuring the safety and happiness of Hatta’s citizens and residents.

“Several important topics were discussed during the meeting, including Dubai Police smart services, safety measures, and community initiatives. The attendees also had the opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback, which will be taken into consideration by Dubai Police as they continue to strive towards providing the best services possible,” he added.

Senior citizens

Senior citizens were also well represented at the public meeting in Hatta. Many of them took the opportunity to share their thoughts and feedback with the police. They also praised the initiative of the Dubai Police and expressed their gratitude for the chance to have their voices heard. They felt that the public meeting was a step towards building a stronger relationship between the police and the community and that it demonstrated the commitment of the Dubai Police to serving all members of society, regardless of age.

Hatta’s first policewoman

Towards the end of the public meeting, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri honoured Hatta’s distinguished community figures who have significantly contributed to the safety and security of the city, including retired policewoman Fatima Salem Khalfan, the first female officer to join the Hatta Police Station.