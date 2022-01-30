Dubai: Dubai Police emergency hotline (999) operators once received a call from a woman of Asian nationality. However, someone seemed to have grabbed her phone and disconnected the call before she could express her concern. The emergency officers immediately called the woman back, but a man replied and stated that everything was fine.

Nevertheless, the operator insisted on speaking to the woman to ensure that she was not subjected to any harm or abuse. Consequently, the man handed the phone to another woman who pretended to be the caller and claimed everything was fine.

The cheap trick did not fool the smart policeman who noticed the slight change in the tone of voice. He rather insisted on speaking to the actual caller and was eventually connected to the distressed woman.

Eventually, a police patrol was dispatched to the woman’s house. Swift action ensued. It became clear that there was a family dispute between the caller and her husband in the presence of the family’s friends.

The instance is just one of the hundreds of distress calls handled by the operators of the emergency hotline every day.

They are unsung heroes who work tirelessly in the shadows, ensuring every distress call is answered within fractions of a second.

Senior officers vouch for the fact that operators of the hotline play a pivotal role in comforting distress callers and connecting them to emergency service providers.

In fact, their daily tasks revolve around providing excellent humanitarian services and, more importantly, saving people’s lives and ensuring their happiness.

Engineer Major General Kamel Butti Al Suwaidi, director of Operations at Dubai Police, says handling emergency calls is a critical humanitarian mission, as any delay in the arrival of emergency services may worsen the condition of the injured or even cause death.

Major General Kamel Butti Al Suwaidi “They [999 call handlers] facilitate the fast and effective response of police patrols and other emergency services arriving at the precise location of emergency scenes,” he added.

5 million calls in 2021

Colonel Turki bin Faris, director of the Command and Control Centre, said they received more than five million calls last year and achieved a success rate of 99.6 per cent.

Colonel Turki bin Faris He said each operator handles an average of 100-400 emergency calls a day.

Maj. Gen. Al Suwaidi explained that Dubai Police 999 operators are trained to effectively and tactfully handle all calls to the Command and Control Centre and quickly transfer them to the radio dispatcher.

“The Command and Control Centre plays a critical role as it places the force’s capabilities in the right place at the right time and enhances the speed of response to emergencies, which is one of the most important performance indicators of the Dubai Police.”

He noted that the centre utilises the latest technologies and AI-backed systems such as the smart security prediction system and big data analysis to redistribute patrols and focus on areas where emergency reports abound.

Some cases where timely help was rendered

Senior officials recounted some cases in which operators of the hotline rose to the occasion and extended humanitarian support to people in distress.

Corporal Ahmad Muhammad Salem, who has been working in the Command and Control Centre Department for 15 years, said that one of the reports he remembers well is a distress call reporting an Asian was attempting suicide.

“It was extremely difficult to negotiate with him at first. However, we gradually managed to calm him down and find a solution to the family dispute that was behind the attempt,” Salem continued.

Sergeant Ismail Al Saadi said that a child called the emergency number stating that he was alone at home and expressed his concern because his mother was late. He noted that the scared boy did not have enough credit to call his mother and asked Dubai Police’s help to check on her.

“We immediately contacted the mother, who in turn, called her son and checked on him, and thanked Dubai Police for this kind gesture”. Al Saadi said.

Major Muhammad Aziz, head of Shifts in the Command and Control Centre, said they once received a call in the middle of the night from a man whose wife had left the house because of a family argument. He added that the caller was extremely worried and did not know his wife’s whereabouts and tried to call her several times, but she would not answer him.