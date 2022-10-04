Dubai: Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, presided a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Arab Media Award (AMA) following the ceremony to felicitate the winners of the award’s 21st edition held during Day 1 of the Arab Media Forum (AMF) in Dubai on Tuesday.

The Award, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, was attended by thousands of professionals and leaders from Arab and international media organisations. Khalid bin Hamad Al-Malik, Editor-in-Chief of Saudi daily Al-Jazirah, President of the Saudi Journalists Association, and President of the Gulf Press Union, was named the Media Personality of the Year.

Sheikh Ahmed expressed his appreciation of the efforts of the AMA’s Board of Directors and praised the successful organisation of the event. He underscored the need to build on the success of the Award and its impact on the Arab media since its inception by adhering to the values of transparency, integrity and impartiality.

“Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s approach to excellence has set Dubai on a path to leadership and highlighted its role in creating a better future for the region and the world. The Arab Media Award is an embodiment of the vision of the wise leadership that recognises the importance of creating a robust media sector that serves the community and contributes to its progress,” said Sheikh Ahmed.

The Chairman of the Dubai Media Council also highlighted Dubai’s keenness to boost cooperation with top Arab and international media institutions to further develop the Arab media sector and assist it in overcoming challenges. “The Arab Media Award plays an important role in promoting creativity and encouraging media professionals to push the boundaries of excellence,” he added.

He emphasised the importance of establishing partnerships with international media institutions to achieve success through sharing knowledge, tools, visions and ideas.

Diaa Rashwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the AMA, expressed his gratitude to Sheikh Mohammed, the Patron of the Award, underlining his vision as a source of inspiration and motivation to seek further development and success of the media sector. Rashwan commended the evolution of the AMF and the AMA over the past two decades as the Arab world’s most influential media events.

He noted that the success of the AMA is testament to its ability to keep pace with the latest trends and developments in the media sector and inspire media professionals to excel.

Catalyst for creativity

Mona Al Marri, President of the Dubai Press Club and Secretary General of the AMA, affirmed the commitment of the AMA General Secretariat to build on the Award’s success, which was founded on trust, integrity and credibility.

“We are committed to continuing the Award’s mission to foster the highest excellence in all streams of Arab media. The Award has kept pace with developments over the years and maintained a clear vision of attaining excellence. The AMA has acted as a catalyst for creativity in the Arab media sector,” Al Marri said.

The meeting reviewed the objectives for the next edition of the AMA and the action plan for broader communication with more Arab media institutions across the region.

