Dubai Municipality. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Dubai Municipality’s 'Clean up the World' campaign is making a comeback with an expected participation of more than 1,000 volunteers belonging to many government and private agencies.

The civic body on Monday said it is preparing to organise the community volunteering event in the field of public cleanliness, under the slogan “Supporting Local Environmental Action to Make a World of Difference.”

Abdul Majeed Abdul Aziz Al Saifaie, director of Waste Management Department at Dubai Municipality, said that the campaign aims to develop positive behaviour towards the sustainability of a clean environment, enhance the responsibility of individuals towards preserving their local environment, and raise the level of environmental ideas and awareness among various individuals and segments of society.

“Clean Up the World has been able to embody the concept of true partnership between society and the environment, and the extent to which the efforts of the public and private sectors are integrated in promoting the values of sustainability that Dubai seeks to be one of the most important sponsoring cities for it,” he said.

Smart application

In its 28th edition, the campaign will see a set of awareness messages being presented electronically, in addition to field activities, through which the most prominent awareness concepts in the field of public cleanliness will be highlighted including the use of sustainable and environmentally friendly bags instead of plastic bags.

Participants will also be introduced to various services provided by Dubai Municipality in this field, available through the municipality’s website and smart application, such as the Bulky Waste Disposal Service and the Agricultural Waste Disposal Service.

Since 1994, Dubai Municipality has been participating annually in this global community environmental campaign, which witnesses the participation of various segments of the society in cleaning campaigns in various places, such as beaches, deserts, industrial and residential areas throughout the emirate of Dubai.