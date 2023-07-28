Dubai: Dubai Municipality retrieved around 820 tonnes of marine debris including nine wooden boats and commercial vessels from Dubai Creek.
This marks the first phase of the Municipality’s annual strategy to clean and preserve sustainability of water canals across Dubai. Dubai Municipality diverts 95 per cent of waste to recycling businesses.
Saeed Abdul Rahim Safar, Director of Waste Operations Department at Dubai Municipality, affirmed the continuation of the Municipality’s water canal hygiene plan’s first phase across the emirate, which was launched last year in locations including Dubai Creek, Vessal anchor area, Jaddaf, Dubai Water Canal, Business Bay Canal, and the Waterfront.
Safar said: “Our strategy is divided into phases with the goal of removing all marine waste that obstructs the navigational movement of boats and vessels and disrupts trade and tourism traffic. It also aims at preventing marine pollution caused by the environmentally dangerous industrial products and substances from engines, which can endanger marine life and fisheries. A number of major partners from the public and private sectors are also involved in the strategy to guarantee that it is carried out efficiently and within the time frame specified.”
In addition, he mentioned that as part of the first phase of cleaning operations, the team from Municipality have removed three ships and boats this year.