COVID-19 rules at displayed at a shop in Dubai. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: Authorities in Dubai have closed four laundries and a fitness centre, and fined eight other institutions for violating COVID-19 safety rules as per the latest announcements.

Dubai Municipality has announced that it closed four laundries in Al Souq Al Kabeer (also known as Meena Bazaar) in Bur Dubai and a fitness centre in Al Mankhool for failing to comply with the precautionary measures.

In a tweet posted on Saturday evening, the civic body said that it also fined five institutions and issued warnings to 45 others after making 283 inspections visits on October 23. As many as 228 establishments were found to be complying with the safety regulations.

On Sunday, the Dubai Media Office tweeted that the Dubai Economy and the Dubai Sports Council fined three sports establishments and issued warnings to three others for their failure to adhere to COVID-19 precautionary measures and safety guidelines.

Keep following guidelines

The Dubai Sports Council, meanwhile, has urged all clubs, academies, and sports and training centres in Dubai not to relax and continue complying with all the protocols and safety guidelines, which have been drawn up in accordance with the safety guidelines issued by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management and other relevant authorities.

Ensure safe distancing

The facilities, among other things, have been instructed to make sure they maintain the hygiene and sanitization requirements as mandated by authorities, which includes maintaining a regular cleaning regime, and ensuring the 2 metre safe distancing rule is respected at all times.

The facilities have also been instructed to follow all the other safety protocols and guidelines like wearing masks, checking temperature of visitors, providing sanitisers, etc.

The regulations also require facilities to display public announcements, and awareness signage in highly visible areas. They must also maintain adequate records of their members, including names, telephone numbers and visit dates, to assist if contact tracing becomes necessary

Increasing commitment

Meanwhile, Dubai Municipality, which inspects food businesses, said compared to last month, food establishments have shown a commitment to the procedures and requirements. “For your safety, #DubaiMunicipality carries out the necessary precautionary measures at food establishments through increased daily campaigns and inspection visits,” the civic body said in a tweet.