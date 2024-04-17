Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that Dubai Metro timings and stations will be affected as maintenance work will be conducted at the stations on both the Red and Green lines on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, due to the inclement weather and to ensure the sustainability of the network, the agency stated in an update.

Limited service is offered on both the Red and Green lines.

Red Line station operating

The agency announced on Wednesday that the Dubai Metro is currently operating the Red Line in the following stations:

From Centrepoint Station to GGICO Station,

From BurJuman Station to the World Trade Centre, and

From Jebel Ali to Expo 2020 Station.

It also noted that the RTA Bus Service has been provided to the affected stations.

Meanwhile, the RTA stated that the Dubai Metro is operating the Green line in the following stations:

From Etisalat station to Abu Hail station, and

From Creek station to Al Ras station.

It also noted that bus service has also been provided to the affected stations.

Customers are also urged to follow RTA’s channels for updates before planning trips.

“Please note that free shuttle bus services will be provided to metro users at specific stations on the Green and Red lines to ensure your arrival at your destinations. Thank you for your understanding.”