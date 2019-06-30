Crisis communication and role of media during emergencies highlighted by experts

Director General Major General Expert Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi and Assistant Director for Fire and Rescue Colonel Expert Ali Hassan Al Mutawa addressed the workshop held at the Directorate General of #Dubai Civil Defence. Image Credit: DMO

Dubai: The Government of Dubai Media Office and the Directorate General of Dubai Civil Defence (DCD) organised a workshop on crisis communication management and the important role of media during emergencies and crisis.

The workshop formed part of a series of training programmes conducted exclusively for members of the Dubai Media Diplomacy and Strategic Communication Network.

DCD director-general Major General Expert Rashid Thani Al Matroushi and Colonel Ali Hassan Al Mutawa, assistant director for Fire and Rescue, addressed the workshop held at the Directorate General of DCD.

Maj Gen Al Matroushi welcomed the participants and expressed his appreciation for Dubai Media Office’s initiative and its efforts to organise the workshop. Al Matroushi said: “The information disseminated by the media and strategic communication efforts play important roles in defusing a crisis. They complement the role of the Civil Defence and other bodies during and after the crisis. The media is responsible for conveying accurate information and guiding the public.”

Mona Al Merri, director-general of Dubai Media Office expressed her appreciation for the role played by DCD in managing crises. She also praised the constructive cooperation between Dubai Media Office and DCD. She affirmed Dubai Media Office’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with all local and federal entities and sharing the knowledge gained from the successful management of crisis communication.

Alia Al Theeb, Senior Manager of Strategic Communications, Strategic Media Affairs, Dubai Media Office, said that the workshop is part of the 2019 training programme for members of the Dubai Media Diplomacy and Strategic Communication Network.

She added that the workshop aims to educate the members of the network about the latest tools and best practices in strategic communication.