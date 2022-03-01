Dubai: Maktoum Holy Quran Memorisation Centres of The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD) has announced a reading course for March. The course is for its students divided into the age groups of nine to 13 and 14 to 16.
The course, under the slogan ‘The UAE Reads’, aims at activating the month of reading and its role in promoting the culture of reading among children by encouraging the acquisition of knowledge.
Hamad Al Khazraji, director of the department of Maktoum Holy Quran Memorisation Centres, said the course will start on March 6 and continue until the end of the month in the Department Building in the Al Warqa’a 1.
Al Khazraji added that the course will “enhance a suitable learning environment to achieve the most important outputs related to reading”, taking into account the age differences and learning skills of the students, while pointing to the role of the family in encouraging children to participate and enjoy reading.