Dubai: The Dubai Judicial Institute (DJI) has organised a training programme called Fashion Law in which jurists discuss fashion from a legal angle in response to the significant growth in the field in the region.

The programme will also cover health, economic, financial, and social implications of intellectual property violations.

Also, the 25th issue of ‘Al Maahad’ magazine discusses the legal aspects of trademark protection, methods of fighting counterfeiting and piracy, and other relative topics.