Dubai: The Dubai Judicial Institute (DJI) has organised a training programme called Fashion Law in which jurists discuss fashion from a legal angle in response to the significant growth in the field in the region.
The programme will also cover health, economic, financial, and social implications of intellectual property violations.
Also, the 25th issue of ‘Al Maahad’ magazine discusses the legal aspects of trademark protection, methods of fighting counterfeiting and piracy, and other relative topics.
Justice Dr Jamal Hussein Al Sumaiti, DJI’s director-general, said: “This programme supports DJI’s principles that emphasise creativity and innovation as distinguishing marks of our time. Therefore, it is necessary to improve the legal systems that protect it and intellectual production as well. This protection further encourages efforts to achieve excellence in this field that is witnessing phenomenal and unique growth.”