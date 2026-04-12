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Dubai heirs seek Dh8.6m over undelivered luxury car

Civil court refers luxury car dispute to inheritance court, citing lack of jurisdiction

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
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Dubai heirs seek Dh8.6m over undelivered luxury car
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A Dubai civil court has ruled it lacks jurisdiction to hear a claim filed by heirs seeking to recover Dh8.6 million linked to the purchase of a rare luxury car, referring the case to the emirate’s inheritance court.

The dispute centres on an agreement by the deceased to purchase a limited-edition Aston Martin for more than $2.3 million from two companies specialising in high-end vehicles.

Court documents state that the full amount was paid through bank transfers from a company owned by the buyer, with one firm acknowledging receipt and indicating the car was nearing completion, Emarat Al Youm reported.

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However, the vehicle was never delivered despite repeated requests. The buyer had at one point asked for it to be sold if a purchaser was found, before later requesting delivery. He died after a prolonged wait, prompting his heirs to demand a refund.

The heirs filed suit seeking to rescind the agreement and recover the funds, citing bank transfers, invoices and correspondence as evidence of payment without delivery. One company challenged the claim on procedural grounds, while the court referred the matter to the Public Prosecution due to the presence of minors among the heirs.

In its ruling, the court said Dubai’s Decree No. 25 of 2023 grants the inheritance court exclusive jurisdiction over disputes related to estates, including those involving heirs and third parties. It added that such jurisdiction is a matter of public order and may be raised by the court at any stage.

The court concluded the claim is directly linked to the deceased’s estate and therefore falls outside its remit, ordering the case to be transferred to the inheritance court, with a decision on legal costs deferred pending a final ruling.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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