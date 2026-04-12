Dubai heirs seek Dh8.6m over undelivered luxury car

Civil court refers luxury car dispute to inheritance court, citing lack of jurisdiction
A Dubai civil court has ruled it lacks jurisdiction to hear a claim filed by heirs seeking to recover Dh8.6 million linked to the purchase of a rare luxury car, referring the case to the emirate’s inheritance court.
The dispute centres on an agreement by the deceased to purchase a limited-edition Aston Martin for more than $2.3 million from two companies specialising in high-end vehicles.
Court documents state that the full amount was paid through bank transfers from a company owned by the buyer, with one firm acknowledging receipt and indicating the car was nearing completion, Emarat Al Youm reported.
However, the vehicle was never delivered despite repeated requests. The buyer had at one point asked for it to be sold if a purchaser was found, before later requesting delivery. He died after a prolonged wait, prompting his heirs to demand a refund.
The heirs filed suit seeking to rescind the agreement and recover the funds, citing bank transfers, invoices and correspondence as evidence of payment without delivery. One company challenged the claim on procedural grounds, while the court referred the matter to the Public Prosecution due to the presence of minors among the heirs.
In its ruling, the court said Dubai’s Decree No. 25 of 2023 grants the inheritance court exclusive jurisdiction over disputes related to estates, including those involving heirs and third parties. It added that such jurisdiction is a matter of public order and may be raised by the court at any stage.
The court concluded the claim is directly linked to the deceased’s estate and therefore falls outside its remit, ordering the case to be transferred to the inheritance court, with a decision on legal costs deferred pending a final ruling.