Dubai: A fire in a residential building in Al Barsha area of Dubai today has been put out, officials have said.
No one was injured in the blaze, which started in an apartment. The building was evacuated.
The Dubai Civil Defence Operations Room had received a notification at 9.35am on Sunday reporting and the Al Barsha Fire Station was pressed into service. Firefighters from Emirates Martyrs Centre and Nad Al Sheba Centre moved to the site. Upon their arrival at 9.41am, it was found that the fire was in an apartment.
The specialised teams began evacuating the building and fighting the fire, according to the field commander’s signal, who confirmed that the cooling operation started at 10:20am
At 11:57, it was confirmed, according to the field commander’s indication, that the incident was over and there were no injuries. The site was handed over to the competent authorities for further investigation.