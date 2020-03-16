Shaikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum chaired the first remote meeting of Dubai Executive Council Image Credit:

Dubai: Dubai Executive Council on Monday held its first remote meeting to discuss the latest developments in Dubai with regard to coronavirus.

The meeting, which was held based on the latest communication technologies, discussed mechanisms of activating the remote work system in Dubai’s government entities and ways to provide these entities with necessary tools, infrastructure and technologies to enable their cadres work remotely.

The meeting was chaired by Shaikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council.

Shaikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council and Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai, took part in the meeting.

Shaikh Hamdan stressed the importance of adhering to guidelines and instructions issued by competent authorities in the country, which are aimed to ensure the safety and security of the entire society.

He affirmed that all measures taken in the UAE and Dubai primarily aim to protect the community. This is our top priority. The national duty makes it imperative for us to abide by all directives and guidelines issued by concerned authorities, Sheikh Hamdan tweeted.