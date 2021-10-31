Shaikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (extreme right) meeting media representatives at UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has been proposed as the official source for updates on the Creative and Cultural Industries (CCI) in Dubai.

The recommendation came during meetings between Dubai Culture Chairperson Shaikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and prominent UAE-based media at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The meetings with senior representatives of local and international media outlets were held over two days at the UAE Pavilion.

At the meetings, Shaikha Latifa spoke about the future of the creative and cultural sector, its importance as a driver for economic growth, and Dubai’s latest initiatives to develop this sector’s infrastructure.

Discussions also touched on the role the media plays in raising awareness and telling stories about this sector.

Spotlighting success

Shaikha Latifa said: “The media has a key role to play in documenting and highlighting the dynamic local creative and cultural scene, be it in raising awareness on the latest happenings and developments within the local creative sector, or spotlighting success stories and the people behind them.”

She added: “The media also plays an instrumental part in sharing such stories emerging from the UAE and its industries, as they constitute a key partner in shaping the future of this sector. Meetings like these allow us to hear from them directly.

“It is important for us - as government departments, the media, cultural and creative institutions and other organisations operating in this sector - to consolidate our efforts and work together for its future. With the rapid development of the global media industry, it is important that we support UAE-based media in telling the stories coming out of the cultural and creative sector to the world.”

Some key recommendations that came out of the meetings included establishing the official social media channels of Dubai Culture as the official source for updates on the Creative and Cultural Industries (CCI) in the city.