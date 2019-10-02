Dubai: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has convened a meeting tasked with implementing the new plan for Dubai’s cultural sector, which was announced recently.

The announcement was made by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Dubai’s new cultural ambition is comprised of three overarching strategic objectives: creating an effective and sustainable new cultural movement in Dubai, making Dubai a premier destination for talent, and developing the creative industries and economy in Dubai.

The plan includes important initiatives to realise these objectives, including establishing a long-term visa for creative professionals and a free zone in Al Quoz to support the local industry.

Shaikha Latifa Bint Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, chairperson of Dubai Culture, convened the meeting of the authority responsible for bringing this vision to life. During the meeting, Dubai Culture’s leadership team, including the heads of departments and management of each division, agreed on an implementation strategy and developed a roadmap based on practical time frames and budgetary allocations to achieve the plan’s key objectives.

A series of initiatives and events that encourage community participation are at the heart of Dubai Culture’s plan, including an international literature season and an open-air film festival in Al Marmoom. Active engagement with children, students and the youth of the Emirate is vital to increase their cultural awareness, and develop their creative faculties and abilities.

Shaikha Latifa said during the meeting: “We learned under [Shaikh Mohammad’s] leadership that challenging the odds, exceeding expectations and striving for exceptional results are the foundations for success. Dubai Culture’s new vision means renewing our concerted efforts to achieve our ambitions and reaffirming Dubai’s commitment to becoming a global leader in the cultural and creative sectors. We have a clear new direction for the future of cultural work in Dubai, and I have complete faith that we will meet it through hard work, passion and determination.”

She added: “Emirati culture is vibrant and rich in its history, and our fundamental mandate at Dubai Culture is to share its unique aspects with both the local public and the world. The new strategy envisions a comprehensive cultural renaissance for our country, and a future where Dubai is a prominent hub for creators from all over the world.”