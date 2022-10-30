The ‘Model Salon’ initiative aims to enhance the level of commitment of salons and beauty centres to top-class service and maintenance of hygiene through self-monitoring, according to the civic authority.

The initiative aims to create a competitive environment among beauty establishments to ensure the best hygiene practices and to achieve highest levels of satisfaction for customers. It also aims to reduce the operational cost of establishments working in this field.

The municipality on Sunday said that it has started implementing the second phase of the 'Model Salon' initiative.

The second phase aims to achieve a number of criteria. They include providing the salon management system, such as advisory services, staff qualification certificates and ensuring skills of workers in professional practices in the salon. Technical competence and qualification of workers for the safe use of the products registered in the Montaji app, which are intended for use by specialised technicians, are also covered.

Smart product evaluation

Dubai Municipality said it seeks to constantly develop its services to suit the various needs of customers, through smart technologies that include the evaluation and registration of consumer products easily and conveniently. It is done through the Dubai Municipality App, and the Montaji application service within it.

Through its advanced control systems, the municipality also ensures that establishments working in the field of cosmetic products adhere to the highest standards adopted to ensure the health and safety of society, by conforming the establishments’ products and services to the approved specifications.

Beautyworld Exhibition

The municipality’s revealed its participation in the Beautyworld Middle East Exhibition 2022, the largest event specialised in the world of beauty, hair and personal care in the region, which will be held at the Dubai World Trade Center from October 31 to November 2.

The civic body said its participation in the exhibition comes in support of its pioneering role in ensuring health and safety of the community, as well as supporting commercial and investment activity in the emirate. This is achieved by providing distinguished services that ensure the progress of the industry through the sales of consumer products and operations of beauty centres in the emirate.